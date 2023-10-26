(FOX40.COM) — Dignity Health – St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man that was brought to the hospital after being found in Lodi.

The man was brought to the hospital on Oct. 17 after being found near Lodi Avenue and Sacramento Street in Lodi with no documentation or form of identification.

The patient is described as being a white man in his 50s with hazel eyes and wavy salt-and-pepper hair.

He is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall and weighs around 218 pounds. There are no obvious tattoos or markings on his body.

Anyone who can assist in identifying the man can call 209-943-2000.