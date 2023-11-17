(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Ballpark will be home to a display of large, light-up fantasy statues for much of the rest of the year and into January.

The Stockton Lantern Festival is taking over the stadium with an installation titled “Koda’s Journey to the Magic Forest” starting Nov. 24.

“We invite you to follow the footsteps of an 8-year-old boy named Koda to take on an exciting adventure to the deep woods of Caballococha, Peru,” the event’s description reads. “The lines of reality and imagination start to blur as you weave through the forest. All the larger-than-life art installations are handcrafted by lantern artisans employing the technique of traditional Chinese lantern making which enjoys a history of over 2000 years.”

Organizers say the show will also feature live performances of music, dance, and acrobatics.

The event lasts between 45 minutes to an hour and tickets are sold as time slots for specific showings.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the stadium box office.

Mon- Thu

Advance Ticket: Adult Ages 13+ $23 | Child Ages 2-12 $19

Day Of Show Tickets: Adult Ages 13+ $26 | Child Ages 2-12 $23

Fri- Sun:

Advance Ticket: Adult Ages 13+ $28 | Child Ages 2-12 $24

Day Of Show Tickets: Adult Ages 13+ $ 30 | Child Ages 2-12 $28