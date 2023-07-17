(KTXL) — A Stockton resident has been arrested by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office for charges against a minor, including human trafficking, sexual assault and possession of child pornography, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies arrested Cristen Brown, 27, on Friday while conducting an undercover social media operation.

Using the online presence of a young girl, Stanislaus County investigators were messaged by Brown on Friday. He said he wanted to, “pick her up immediately, go to Los Angeles, and prostitute her out over the weekend,” according to officials.

After a meeting was set up, detectives met and arrested Brown. Upon arresting him, officers noticed that he was with a young girl.

According to the sheriff’s office, detectives were able to determine that the teenager, 17, was being trafficked by Brown. She received medical attention and was provided social services.

Brown is being held at a county jail on bail that exceeds $1 million.