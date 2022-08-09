STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with an unknown object by the two robbers. They then stole his dog and ran from the scene.

The victim described one of the suspects as a Black man, somewhere between the ages of 25 and 40. He was approximately 5’8 -5’10 tall, skinny, and wearing black clothing.

According to the post, the dog is a “1 1/2-year-old female German Shepherd, Malinois mix. She had a black nylon leash and metal chain.”

If you have any information regarding the people who took the dog please call Detective Mohammed at (209) 937-8323.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is also taking anonymous tips and will pay a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to an arrest. Click here to submit a tip online, or call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.