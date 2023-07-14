(KTXL) — Stockton Mayor Kevin Lincoln will announce his candidacy for the U.S. Congress California District 9 seat held by Rep. Josh Harder in 2024 next week, according to sources with knowledge of the announcement.
Lincoln was elected to his current position in 2020 after defeating then-mayor Michael Tubbs.
According to his biography on the city website, Lincoln was born in Stockton and served in the United States Marine Corps. before working for security companies in the Bay Area.
Prior to becoming mayor, Lincoln also worked as a pastor at a church in Stockton.
Harder was first elected to Congress in 2018.