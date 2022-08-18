STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A Stockton minor was arrested Wednesday and is facing weapons charges following an attempted armed robbery, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that around 9:23 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Center Street and Anderson Street when they witnessed an attempted armed robbery.

A 31-year-old-man told officers that the suspect had a firearm, according to police.

Police said that after a short pursuit the suspect, a 15-year-old male, surrendered to police.

The juvenile is facing charges for attempted robbery, resisting arrest and weapons charges, according to police.