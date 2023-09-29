(FOX40.COM) — Stockton Homicide detectives arrested 28-year-old Dominique Naylor on Friday for an alleged connection to a Sept. 23 homicide.

At around 2 a.m. on Sept. 23 Stockton Police Department Officers said they responded to the 400 block of E. Flora Street for a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, they located two male victims ages 20 and 23 who suffered gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment, however, one of them later died from his injuries, officials say.

This investigation is still ongoing. Stockton PD is encouraging anyone with information about the crime to call the non-emergency number at (209) 937-8377 or the Investigations Division at (209) 937-8323. Anonymous tips can be sent to Stockton Crime Stoppers at StocktonPD.org or (209) 946-0600.

Stockton Crime Stoppers will reportedly pay a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Naylor was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail under suspicion of homicide.