(FOX40.COM) — Stockton nonprofit Loads of Hope has been awarded $400,000 to purchase “laundrovans,” vehicles that will be used to help improve the lives of the unhoused community in the city.

Loads of Hope, a program operated out of the Uplift All Foundation, already provides free haircuts, laundry, showers, restrooms, and case management services for the unhoused.

On Wednesday morning, Assemblymember Carlos Villapudua (D-Stockton) presented the organization with the money, which was approved through the state budget.

“With all the services they provide, boots-on-the-ground case management, classes, and more, [Loads of Hope] provides a better sense of humanity and self-esteem for everyone around,” said Villapudua.

He continued, “This investment from the state is a recognition of their tremendous impact and a beacon of hope for a community in desperate need.”

The money will help the organization purchase two new vehicles that provide laundry service, both at the current sites where the nonprofit operates and to any area around the city that may need the vehicles.

The nonprofit also has on-site staff available to assist anyone who may need help filling out forms for social service benefits. Additionally, instructors are available throughout the week to lead classes in yoga, dance and art.

The inside of a “laundrovan” that is operated by Loads of Hope (Image Credit: Office of Carlos Villapudua)

Loads of Hope operates five days a week out of the St. John’s Church parking lot in downtown Stockton.

In the future, the nonprofit said it is hopeful that it can begin working with school districts in the county to serve students in need of clean clothes.