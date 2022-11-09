STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — An investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office led to the arrest of a Stockton officer, police said.

The DA’s Bureau of Investigation was investigating theft from an elderly person, forgery, grand theft and fraudulent use of a credit card.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to police, Ny Tran, an officer, was a suspect in the investigation and was handed over to the DA’s office. He has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

“The Stockton Police Department holds itself to the highest standards, and this alleged criminal behavior is concerning,” the department said.