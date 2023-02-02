(KTXL) — A Stockton Police officer who was under investigation by the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office is no longer an employee of the Stockton Police Department.

According to the police department, Ny Tran was arrested in November 2022, for the suspicion of “theft from an elder, forgery, grand theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card.”

In November the police department announced that he was placed on administrative leave.

On Feb. 1 the department announced that he was no longer employed at the Stockton Police Department.