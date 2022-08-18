STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Thursday, Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers said they arrested two people after finding 55 pounds of methamphetamine in their vehicle.

During a traffic stop at Arch Airport Road and Sperry Road, police said officers searched the vehicle of Norberto Sanchez, 39, and Cesar Osuna, 40, where they found 55 pounds of methamphetamine which was estimated at approximately $110,000.

San Joaquin County Metro Task Force was called to the scene to help with the investigation.

Stockton police said Osuna and Sanchez were taken and booked in the San Joaquin County Jail for narcotics trafficking.