(KTXL) — Due to expected freezing temperatures overnight, the City of Stockton has opened warming centers this week.

•Video Above: California snowpack is double its average for this time of year

Since Jan. 30, the warming centers have been at two community centers: Arnold Rue Community Center and Stribley Community Center. Both community centers are located at 1760 East Sonora Street in Stockton.

The overnight warming centers will be open until Feb. 1 with check-in beginning at 8 p.m. and check-out at 7 a.m. According to the city, water and snacks will be provided and restrooms will be available.

Face coverings are required and will be provided if you don’t have one. For additional questions, the warming centers can be reached at 209-937-7351.

Stockton also has two other shelters in the city. The Stockton Shelter for the Homeless is located at 411 South Harrison Street and the Gospel Center Rescue Mission is located at 445 South San Joaquin Street.

The homeless shelter can be reached at 209-465-3612 while the number for Gospel Center is 209-466-2138.

For additional support, residents can get help from the city’s 2-1-1 service by dialing 211 or texting their zip codes to 898211. The 2-1-1 service is confidential, free, and available 24 hours every day.

The service is also available in over 200 languages.