(KTXL) — Stockton residents can once again visit the city’s parks weeks after closing due to the storms in January.

The parks had to be closed because the storms and winds knocked over trees and made the areas unsafe for residents.

There are trees that still need to be removed, and park-goers are asked to not play, sit, stand or gather around the downed trees as it is unsafe, the city said. There are also signs placed around the parks where amenities are out of service, including some bathrooms.

Repair and maintenance are still underway for a few more weeks.

To report damage or something that needs to be repaired, call 209-937-8341 or visit www.stocktonca.gov/AskStockton.

Residents can check for updates at www.stocktonca.gov/parks.