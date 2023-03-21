(KTXL) — Stockton Police said they arrested a suspect in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in early January.

The shooting happened on South Stanislaus Street, near East Sonora Street, around 8:29 p.m. on Jan. 2. Police responded to the scene and found a man who had been shot.

According to police, he died at the scene.

Stockton Police said officers arrested 23-year-old Josue Rojas as a suspect in the shooting on March 21.

He is in custody at the San Joaquin County Jail, according to police.