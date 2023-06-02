An undated file photo of Stockton police vehicles with flashing lights

(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said detectives arrested a suspect in the killing of a 60-year-old man in February.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Robert Sandoval.

Officers responded to the 600 block of North El Dorado Street on Feb. 14 just before 3 a.m. When they arrived, they found a 60-year-old man who had been stabbed.

First responders performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

According to police, Sandoval was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide.