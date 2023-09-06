(FOX40.COM) — As part of its strategy to reduce gun violence, the Stockton Police Department is participating in a gun buyback event, according to a social media post.

The event will be held on Sept. 16 on the 300 block of North Harrison Street in Stockton. It will begin at 9 a.m. and continue until 1 p.m.

•Video Above: Stockton police releases sketches of suspects wanted in shooting of sergeant

According to the department, people who decide to turn in their guns will not be required to provide personal identification, which allows the program to remain anonymous.

“All firearms are to be unloaded and in the vehicle’s trunk. Drivers and all passengers are to remain in the vehicle and follow the guidance of SPD employees,” a flyer from the Stockton Police Department read.

It continued, “Buy Back Amounts: $200 to $400 depending on the type of firearm.”

For non-operable firearms, no amount will be given. The department said that non-operational guns will be accepted for destruction but will have no redemption value.

All accepted firearms will be destroyed. For redemption value, cash gift cards will be provided.