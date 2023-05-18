(KTXL) — Stockton Police said one of their officers is on administrative leave after an alleged drunken driving incident.

Someone reported that a driver had stopped at an intersection for an “extended period of time” around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers then went to the area of Park and Pilgrim streets to search for the driver and found an off-duty detective, according to police.

A DUI investigation was conducted, and officers reportedly found the detective was under the influence of alcohol.

Police said he was then booked into the San Joaquin County Jail.

Stockton Police said the man was placed on paid administrative leave pending an administrative review.