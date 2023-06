(KTXL) — An alleged armed suspect was fatally shot by police in Stockton Sunday night, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, around 8 p.m. officers responded to reports of a man with a gun near Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive.

Police said they located the man and shot him but did not discuss further details about what led up to the shooting.

According to police, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no officers were injured.