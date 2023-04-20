(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department will be increasing patrols on Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. as they look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Patrols will also be increased from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on April 28th and 29th.

“The Stockton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol,” the police department wrote in a news release. “Some prescription medications or over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.”

Those caught driving impaired can face an average fine of $13,500 as well as a suspended license, according to police.

Funding for the additional patrols comes from the California Office of Traffic Safety and the National Traffic Safety Administration.