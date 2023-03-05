(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near Airport Way and Mormon Slough Sunday morning.

According to the police department, around 10:40 Sunday morning police received reports of a man who was dead.

When officers arrived on the scene they found a man who had head injuries.

The man was then pronounced dead at the scene by medics, according to police.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Saturday night Stockton homicides

Two men were also killed in Stockton near Airport Way on Saturday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Police said that two men were found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of South Airport Way.

The men were then taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead from their injuries.