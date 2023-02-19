(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead and one person injured early Sunday morning.

According to police, officers received reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Gateway Court. When officers arrived on the scene, they found several victims along with two people suffering from gunshot wounds.

— Video Above: Fairfield man, who was missing, arrested on suspicion of murder of wife

Both gunshot victims were taken to a local hospital and one victim died from their injuries. Police said that the other victim is in stable condition.

According to the police, all of the other victims at the scene were assaulted by the suspects and left with non-life-threatening injuries.