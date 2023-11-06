(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department is asking the community for help in finding two teenagers.

Police said 14-year-old Aleyshia Haywood and 16-year-old Solana Santiago-McVey both left their residences at around 1 p.m. on Sunday. According to police, they may be in the area of Eighth and B streets.

Haywood is described as measuring 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 90 pounds. Police said Haywood is developmentally disabled.

Santiago-McVey is described as being 5 feet 3 inches tall and 130 pounds, police said.

Left: Aleyshia Haywood. Right: Solana Santiago-McVey. Photo courtesy of the Stockton Police Department.

Police said Haywood was last seen wearing a yellow dress and blue pack pack. Santiago-McVey was last seen wearing a pink t-shirt, black shorts, pink back pack, and carrying a large black trash bag.

Both girls are known to draw on their faces and they don’t have cell phones, police said.

For anyone with information about their whereabouts are asked to contact the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-7911 or its after hours line at 209-937-8245.