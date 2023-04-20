(KTXL) — Stockton Police said detectives were able to make an arrest for a homicide that happened early Thursday.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. for a report of a person found unresponsive in the 200 block of North Sutter Street.

The victim, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said detectives were then called to take over the investigation.

Around 7 p.m., Stockton Police posted on Facebook that a suspect had been arrested in the killing.

He was identified by police as 18-year-old Walter Green. Green was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide.