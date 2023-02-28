(KTXL) — On Tuesday, the Stockton Police Department released body camera footage of a shooting involving police on Jan. 10 that resulted in the death of a man.

According to police, the shooting took place at around 4 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Hammer Lane after reports came in that a man, Rico Ruiz-Altamirano, was threatening people with a handgun.

As officers arrived, they did find a man in possession of a handgun. At one point the man pointed the firearm at an “uninvolved citizen” and five officers fired their weapons.

The man died after officers attempted life-saving measures.

The video provided by the police department also includes three 9-1-1 calls from two men that Ruiz-Altamirano approached and Ruiz Altamirano himself.

The first caller tells the dispatcher, “Um, I’m on Hammer Lane. Ah, some guy just was armed with a weapon told me to call 9-1-1.”

He then tells the dispatcher that he was approached by Ruiz-Altamirano at a Chevron located on Hammer Lane near Interstate 5.

The second call came from Ruiz-Altamirano saying, “Yeah, I need, hi, I need you guys to come to me right now. I need, I need you guys to come to me right now.”

The dispatcher as him where he is, what his name is and what car he was driving. He answered every question except what his name was.

The third caller informed the dispatcher that he was being held at gunpoint “by Rico” and gave the dispatcher their location.

The final caller informs the dispatcher that Ruiz-Altamirano sees the officers outside and would be exiting the business.

The body camera footage shows several officers made a perimeter around the business and had their firearms aimed toward Ruiz-Altamirano as he exited the building.

Several officers can be heard yelling for Ruiz-Altamirano to put his hands up and one of the officers screams “I don’t want to shoot you man” several times.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, one of the officers says “Rico, hey man listen, we’re not that different you and I bud. We went to the same high school. I’m telling you we are the same. You are no different than me. We played football together.”

Body cam footage from another officer shows Ruiz-Altamirano pointing his gun at the driver of a white truck that enters the parking lot after officers tell them to leave the area.

The video ends with a still image showing Ruiz-Altamirano pointing a gun at the driver before five officers fatally shoot him.