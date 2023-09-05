(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Police Department released two sketches of what it says are two suspects in connection with the shooting of a police sergeant in early August.

Police released the sketches in the hopes that someone in the community might recognize the two people. Since the shooting, one person has been arrested, and surveillance video released by police shows as many as three people firing weapons.

•Video Above: Videos released of the Stockton sergeant shooting

Police said one of the suspects is described as a light-colored Black male in his late teens to early twenties. The second suspect is described as an Asian male and is also in his late teens to early twenties.

A sergeant with Stockton police was shot on Aug. 2 in the area of Gateway Court and Kentfield Road while responding to a carjacking.

Photos courtesy of the Stockton Police Department.

A 69-year-old man was the victim of the carjacking that occurred before 3 a.m. in the 700 block of Bedlow Drive. The man was later taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Several persons of interest were detained before police arrested Suntahwon “Benny” Savon, 20, of Stockton.

Police later released body camera footage that was recorded by the sergeant who was shot.

As the sergeant’s vehicle slows down, several shots can be heard striking the sergeant’s patrol vehicle, with the sergeant saying into his dispatch radio, “Shots fired!…I’m shot.”

Police Chief Stanley McFadden said the sergeant, who had been with the department for nine years, was shot “multiple times,” including in the chest, and that he was doing well in the hospital days after the shooting.