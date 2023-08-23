(FOX40.COM) — Stockton Police released surveillance video Wednesday that shows part of the scene where a sergeant was shot in early August.

The sergeant had responded to a suspected carjacking and was fired upon as he parked his patrol vehicle in the area of Kentfield Road and Gateway Court early morning on August 2.

•Video Above: Earlier coverage of the Stockton sergeant who was shot

The 24-second video shows three people moving away from what appears to be the sergeant’s patrol vehicle with its siren lights activated.

Police say that the surveillance video shows “3 suspects fleeing the scene as they continued to fire at the sergeant.”

The agency had previously shared a video from the sergeant’s body camera where gunfire could be heard as the patrol vehicle was being parked, with the sergeant at one point saying into his dispatch radio, “Shots fired!… I’m shot.”

Chief Stanley McFadden said at a news conference in early August that the sergeant was shot “multiple times,” including in the chest.

The sergeant has been with the agency for nine years, McFadden said.

The sergeant had been responding to a call of a carjacking. A 69-year-old man was allegedly carjacked and later taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

Several persons of interest were detained for some time before police announced the arrest of 20-year-old Sunthawon “Benny” Savon in connection with the carjacking, a charge of attempted murder, and other charges.

Police released the new video with the hope that someone can provide additional information about the suspects or the case.

Police ask anyone with information to call 209-937-8377 or 209-937-8323.