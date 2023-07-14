(KTXL) — On Thursday afternoon, the Stockton Police Department released a series of videos and audio files related to a fatal shooting on June 4 involving two Stockton Police officers.

According to a previous FOX40 report, officers responded to the intersection of W Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive at around 8 p.m. for reports of a man with a gun.

Police located Jaden Durand Mixon, 20, of Antelope, while he was in the street along Mariners Drive. Mixon was reported to have dropped his gun and briefly put his hands over his head.

Mixon was then reported to have attempted to reach down and grab his gun when at least one officer began shooting at him, striking Mixon several times.

A Glock 9mm was found next to Mixon and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding paramedics.

Released Audio Files and Video Files

Two 911 calls were shared of people who encountered Mixon while he was allegedly walking on Mariners Drive attempting to carjack people near the Falcon Crest and Mariners Cove apartments.

One caller said, “I thought he wanted me to hit him and then he was like waiving his arms at me.”

Video from a nearby business shows Mixon walking down Mariners Drive with something that resembles a firearm in his right hand and pointing it at a passing car.

Further video from a Stockton city traffic camera at the intersection of Hammer Lane and Mariners Drive show Mixon walking on Mariners Drive towards Hammer Lane.

As officers arrive Mixon can be seen pulling up his shirt and taking something out of his waistbelt as officers reported that he did.

It is unclear when Mixon drops the pistol, as reported by police, but Mixon is seen stooping over to grab something off the street before running and turning towards the officers.

Body camera footage was shared from officers Gianni Azevedo and Brian Tualla, who were the responding officers to the call and fired at Mixon.

No audio is captured during the first few seconds after the officers exit their vehicle, so it is unclear if they did shout orders to Mixon before firing their weapons.

Body camera footage from Azevedo, who shot several times at Mixon, shows the officer draw his pistol as he exits the patrol vehicle.

Mixon can be seen in the distance standing in the street before he reaches down to pick the reported pistol up off the street and run towards the center of the street.

Azevedo is then seen tracking Mixon with his pistol still aimed at Mixon before firing at Mixon multiple times.

This footage does not provide a good view of when Mixon reportedly turned and aimed his pistol toward police.

As the audio is turned on, Azevedo is then heard asking Tualla if he is okay and then gives orders to Mixon to not move.

Tualla’s body camera footage also does not start recording audio until after the shooting is over.

It does show the moment that Mixon does turn toward the officers in the center of Mariners Drive. The video shows that Tualla fires at least one shot at Mixon.

The Stockton Police Department is still conducting a multi-agency critical incident investigation and an internal department use of force review.