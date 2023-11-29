UPDATE 12 P.M.: Stockton Police updated their social media post shortly before 12 p.m. to announce that the child has been identified and safely reunited with their family.

(FOX40.COM) — Stockton Police are asking for the community’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a young child who was apparently dropped off at the wrong school by a day care provider Wednesday morning.

Just before 10:40 a.m., police shared a post on social media with pictures of the boy, who was wearing blue clothing and a beanie.

The boy is either 3 or 4 years old and his name is unknown, police said.

Police said the boy was dropped off at a school in North Stockton at around 8 a.m. by an unknown day care provider, adding that it was the wrong school.

Police ask anyone with information about the boy’s parents or guardians to call 209-937-7911.