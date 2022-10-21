STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police on Friday identified the man who was killed in an early morning shooting on Oct. 18.

According to police, the victim was 58-year-old Carlos Samoy.

Samoy was shot and killed around 1 a.m. outside of his Fourth Street East home, near South Olive Avenue. He leaves behind several children, who police said are “desperate to know what happened to their father.”

Samoy was often seen driving a car similar to the one pictured above.

Police said they are still searching for the shooter and for a motive.

According to police, Samoy was well-known in the community of East Stockton. He spent his time working on cars and was often seen driving his 2003 Mazda 3 hatchback, which has black wheels.

Anyone with information is asked to call police and refer to case 22-21982.