(KTXL) — Stockton Police said they are searching for a silver SUV in connection to a double homicide that happened in early March.

On March 4, two men were shot on South Airport Way, near East Eighth Street, around 6 p.m.

•Video Above: Impact of power outages during storms in Woodland

Both men were taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead.

Police said a silver SUV was seen leaving just after a shooting on South Airport Way.

A Silver 2018-2022 Infiniti SUV with tinted windows was reported to have been seen leaving the area just after the shootings.

Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Gandy at 209-937-7429.