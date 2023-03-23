(KTXL) — Stockton Police said they are searching for a silver SUV in connection to a double homicide that happened in early March.
On March 4, two men were shot on South Airport Way, near East Eighth Street, around 6 p.m.
Both men were taken to the hospital but were pronounced dead.
A Silver 2018-2022 Infiniti SUV with tinted windows was reported to have been seen leaving the area just after the shootings.
Police ask anyone with information to call Detective Gandy at 209-937-7429.