STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department will be conducting patrols on select days throughout the first two weeks of December to look for drivers who appear under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

According to the Stockton Police Department, officers will be doing the DUI patrols on Dec. 1, 3, 5, 10, and 12 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. The police department did not announce where in the city of Stockton they would be patrolling.

Stockton Police reminds drivers that some medications can also interfere with driving.

According to police, drivers who are caught under the influence will pay an average price of $13,500 in fines and penalties and have their licenses suspended.

“Safety is paramount,” Chief Stanley McFadden said in a Facebook post. “We are all in this together and want everyone to be as safe as possible when they are out. One way to do that is by not driving impaired.”