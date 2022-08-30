STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — According to homicide numbers from the Stockton Police Department’s records, the city saw 11 homicides between in the months of March, April, May and June. While in July and August there were 17 homicides.

Over the last 11 days FOX40 has reported on 5 shootings in Stockton which left five people dead and four people injured.

At 10 a.m. a 50-year-old man was found with at least one gunshot wound in a park on Cosumnes Drive. He died at the scene of the shooting.

Two men were found shot in the area of Mariners Drive and Hammer Lane. One of them died at the scene and the other was transported to a hospital.

July 7

Occurred at 5:30 p.m. in the area of South Airport Way and Mormon Slough

A 35-year-old man was shot and killed around 12:30 a.m. on Kermit Lane near Holiday Park. The man was transported to a local hospital for gunshot wounds but later died.

At 1:29 a.m. a man and a woman were lit on fire by another woman. The man died from his injuries

A 10 p.m. shooting on Nisperos Street killed an 18-year-old and resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old male.

A 6 p.m. shooting near Albany and Astor drives claimed the life of 21-year-old Quiana Noble and injured a 16-year-old male.

August

A 19-year-old was killed after being shot while he was driving around 5:30 p.m. in the area of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive.

At 11 a.m. a fatal shooting occurred near Delta College.

A man was found dead in a parking lot at 9:49 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Lane.

At 7:40 p.m. officers responded to a shooting on South Airport Way where they found two men had been shot. One man died at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. on Greensboro Way involving three men that left one man dead and injured two others.

A shooting near West Oaks Street at 8 p.m. left two people with non-life-threatening injuries. A 19-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Officers responded to the 900 block of Glendale Avenue at around 8:30 p.m. where they found a 28-year-old had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

A 19-year-old was found “down in the road” and later died in the hospital. An “apparent” bullet was found in their body following an examination by medical professionals

At 4:15 a.m. officers responded to the 600 block of East Oak Street where they found a 57-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at the scene.

A 21-year-old man was found shot dead around 6:40 a.m. on East Hammer Lane.

In a June interview with FOX40 new Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said that he understands the communities concerns as a long-term county native.

Stockton is currently 80 officers short of full staffing and McFadden believes increasing staffing levels will help provide the services the city is currently missing.