STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person was stabbed early Thursday morning during a robbery in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said.

Police said the 42-year-old victim was walking near North Pershing Avenue when the suspect “approached him and demanded his property.”

According to police, when the victim refused the suspect stabbed him.

The victim received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital, police said.

Police said the suspect might be a “heavy-set” white man.