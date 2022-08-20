STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department is looking for information about a shooting that killed one person and left two others injured Friday.

Police said the shooting occurred at 10:36 p.m. around Greensboro Way and involved three men.

First responders attempted life saving practices on one of them but he died at the scene of the shooting, according to police.

Officials also said the other two men have been hospitalized and are expected to survive.

A motive for the shooting has not been established, according to police.