(KTXL) — A man was killed in a Stockton shooting on Monday night, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officers were called to the 400 block of South Stanislaus Street at around 8:29 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

When officers arrived at the scene they found one man had been shot and despite life-saving measures by officers, he died at the scene.

Homicide detectives are working to determine a motive for the shooting and there is currently no shareable suspect information, police said.