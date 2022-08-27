STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a person being shot on Friday in the 900 block of Glendale Avenue.

Officers said when they arrived on scene around 8:30 p.m. they found a 28-year-old man had been shot.

Life-saving measures were performed on the man by first responders, but the man died of his injuries, according to police.

There is currently no releasable information on a suspect and no motive has been determined, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the police department at 209-937-8377.