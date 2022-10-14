STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a shooting that happened on the early morning of Oct. 9 has now become a homicide.

According to police, they received a report of someone being shot near Aurora and Worth streets around 4:31 a.m.

Officers responded to the scene, and the shooting victim, a 33-year-old man, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police said they were then informed on Friday that he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 209-937-8377 or the investigations division at 209-937-8323.

Stockton Serial Killings

Police have not made any mention that the early morning Oct. 9 shooting could be connected to the serial killings. The killings believed to be connected typically happen at night or in the early morning while the victims are alone.

Residents have been asked by Stockton Police asked to stay in well-lit areas and to always be aware of their surroundings.