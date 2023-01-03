(KTXL) — Sacramento County and the city of Stockton decided to close all of their parks as the wet weather is causing trees and branches to fall.

Stockton’s parks are closed as of Tuesday, but Sacramento County said it would close its parks on Wednesday when the storm is expected to arrive. There is no date for reopening posted by the city; Sacramento County said its parks would stay closed until Thursday but could extend to Friday.

Sacramento County said the American River Multi-Use and Dry Creek Parkway trails will also be closed.

Trees with exposed roots and branches that are weak from the drought have been falling, and with the soil saturated from rain, it’s likely gusts will knock more trees over. It’s why officials have deemed it a hazard for people to be at the parks.

Residents are asked to not be near the parks or enter them— even if it’s just to walk or bike through.

Stockton said it would focus on trees that are not blocking structures, vehicles, sidewalks or streets once the storm has passed.

Another atmospheric river will soon hit California, which is expected to cause widespread flooding and “damaging” winds to Northern California.

To report fallen trees that are blocking streets or the public right-of-way in Stockton, call 209-937-8341. If it’s an emergency, call 911.