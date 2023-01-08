(KTXL) — Stockton Unified School District announced that it is canceling classes on Monday, Jan. 9, due to “extreme weather conditions” from a winter storm, the district said in a statement.

“We are in direct communication with state and local officials,” the statement said. “The safety and wellness of our students, teachers and staff is a top priority.”

“We will continue to work closely with the Office of Emergency Services and state officials to keep you updated,” the statement said. The district serves around 40,000 students.

The City of Stockton proclaimed an emergency on Jan. 1, on a weekend that saw flooding in different parts of California caused by an atmospheric river, a type of storm that brings consistent rain over a period of hours and even days.

Since Dec. 27, several storms have hit the state and more are expected in the coming days, with a particularly strong one on Sunday night that will continue into Monday afternoon and has the potential to cause more flooding and bring down more trees and power lines.

Some schools in Sonoma County also announced that they would be closed on Monday. See the list here.

Sacramento City Unified School District

Officials from the Sacramento City Unified School District released a statement Sunday night advising that classes are still scheduled as normal for Monday, and that officials will assess if the storm and outages may change the schedule.

The district said that it is in communication with the Sacramento Municipal Utility District regarding how the outages could affect campuses, students and staff, and that district staff is assessing damage to campus buildings and making the necessary repairs.

Elk Grove Unified School District

Officials with Elk Grove Unified School District said that schools will resume as scheduled on Monday except for two, Cosumnes River Elementary School and C.W. Dillard Elementary School, due to an order from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services.

The district advised that it will “notify specific school communities by 6am if it will be necessary to close certain campuses or have a delayed start time,” and that the district’s website will contain information for student meal distribution for the two affected schools.

Natomas Unified School District

District officials with Natomas Unified School District said that school resumes on Monday as normal, and that maintenance teams have been taking care of issues brought on by Saturday night’s storm.

“We ask for your patience and understanding throughout this week as there may be adjustments that may need to be made with classrooms and facililtes due to the storm,” read a statement from the district.

Twin Rivers Unified School District

The Twin Rivers Unified School District advised that schools and the district office will open as scheduled on Monday.

The district said in a statement that damage around the district is minimal, with a few downed trees and damaged fences.