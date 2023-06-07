(KTXL) — On Tuesday the Stockton Unified Board of Education announced that Dr. Michelle Rodriguez will be the Stockton Unified School District’s next Superintendent of Schools.

Rodriguez will be the fourteenth Stockton Unified Superintendent in 17 years after the district started the year with the resignation of a superintendent and a grand jury report.

Before coming to Stockton, Rodriguez served as superintendent for the Pajaro Valley Unified School District for seven years.

Rodriguez was selected from 25 potential candidates and was interviewed by the district’s Superintendent Search Committee, which was made up of community members, teachers, unions and parents.

“I am excited and optimistic about the change and good work to come,” said SUSD Board President AngelAnn Flores.

She will take up the position on July 1 in time for the fall semester that begins in August.