(FOX40.COM) — The Stockton Unified School District’s office and a private residence were searched by the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, the district attorney’s office said.

The San Joaquin District Attorney’s Office did not specify what the search warrant was in relation to but the school district has been under investigation by DA since at least April.

“It has been brought to our attention that the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation,” the Stockton Unified School District said. “The Stockton Unified School District will cooperate fully while keeping our focus on student wellness and achievement.”

In April, a Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) audit concluded that there was “sufficient evidence to demonstrate that fraud, misappropriation of funds and/or assets, or other illegal fiscal practices may have occurred” in the way the school district procured contracts for COVID-19 sanitation equipment in 2021.

“Any attempt to steal off the back of our school children will not be tolerated,” DA Ron Freitas said at the time. “Following the results of the FCMAT result from the state auditors, I launched an investigation into any and all wrongdoing.”