(KTXL) — On Wednesday, the City of Stockton and Caltrans honored one of Stockton’s fallen officers by renaming State Route 4, the Crosstown Freeway, to the Officer Jimmy Arty Inn Memorial Highway.

On May 11, 2021, Inn, 30, was responding to a domestic violence call when he was shot and killed.

“Jimmy Inn was special,” Stockton Police Officer Association Vice President Jeremiah Skaggs said. “Jimmy Inn represented the heartbeat of not only this department but the City of Stockton as a whole. I see it fitting then that the portion of Highway 4 being named after Jimmy Inn cuts directly through the heart of Stockton.”

Others who spoke at the dedication include California Assembly member Carlos Villapudua, Stockton Police Officer Tera Inn, Inn’s widow, representatives from the Stockton Police Department and the Stockton Police Officers’ Association.

“While this highway dedication will forever memorialize Officer Inn for his significant service,” said Caltrans District 10 Deputy Director of Planning and Local Assistance Marlon Regisford. “May it also serve as a reminder of all those in law enforcement who risk their lives each day to protect us, including those serving with the Stockton Police Department, San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and California Highway Patrol.”

Inn leaves behind his wife and three children.