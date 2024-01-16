(FOX40.COM) — Investigators with the Stockton Police Department are still working to learn more about a shooting on Monday that left a man dead at an area hospital, according to police.

Sometime around 9:26 p.m., officers arrived in the 2900 block of Angel Drive following reports of a person being shot.

A 20-year-old man was located and found to be suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

After being transported to an area hospital the man was declared dead by medical staff.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.