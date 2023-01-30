(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton.

The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.

At the scene, officers found three people in a white Chevy Tahoe; one of the occupants had been shot multiple times, according to the CHP.

He was taken to the San Joaquin County General Hospital, but later died.

Investigators were able to identify a suspect in the shooting, and they arrested him a day later.

The CHP identified the suspect as Stockton resident Cesar Galindo. He was arrested on suspicion of felony murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and the CHP asks anyone with information to call them at 916-731-6580.