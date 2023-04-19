(KTXL) — A suspect has been arrested in connection to an August 2022 shooting in Stockton that left a 19-year-old dead and two others injured, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Stacie Mischal, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, in connection with the Aug. 4, 2022 shooting at the intersection of Morada Lane and Maranatha Drive.

A previous FOX40 report states that a 19-year-old was shot and killed while driving his car near the intersection. A 17-year-old girl, also inside the vehicle, was struck by gunfire.

Witnesses reported that the driver then crashed into several other cars after being shot.

Mischal was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a charge of homicide, according to police.