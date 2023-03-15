(KTXL) — The fatal shooting of a man in Stockton on early Wednesday morning has started a homicide investigation by detectives, according to the Stockton Police Department.

At 1:57 a.m., an officer responded to the 1900 block of Vicki Lane for reports of a person being shot.

When they arrived on the scene officers found a 46-year-old man was located with at least one gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were not successful and the man died at the scene.

No motive has been established for the shooting and there is no suspect information.