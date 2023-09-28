(FOX40.COM) — 30 people were arrested and over 20 guns were seized across Northern California during a nearly two-month-long investigation by state and local law enforcement, according to the state Attorney General.

Among those arrested was a person wanted in connection with the shooting of a Stockton sergeant in early August.

Stockton Police Chief Stanley McFadden said in a statement, “Working collectively, we were able to conduct focused enforcement on those groups that continued to drive violence in our city. We will not tolerate gun violence.”

The investigation began on Aug. 2 and ended on Sept. 21, when multiple law enforcement agencies served 19 search warrants and 11 arrest warrants in San Joaquin and Yuba counties.

Officials say that, among the 20 firearms seized, were four assault weapons and two ghost guns.

Connection to the shooting of a Stockton sergeant

On August 2, Stockton Police responded to calls of an armed carjacking. Upon locating the stolen car, a pursuit began.

Police said that once the car stopped, several people fired at the sergeant, striking him multiple times.

Officers were able to arrest one of the suspects at the scene, but the others were able to escape.

Stockton Police later said they were searching for at least three people in connection with the shooting.

In Thursday’s announcement of the operation, officials said they arrested one of the suspects that was outstanding, and that two other individuals were charged for accessory.

The rest of the suspects detained in the operation face charges including accessory after the fact to a felony; possession of a firearm, illegal transfer of a firearm; felonies committed for the benefit of, at the direction of, or in association with a criminal street gang; active participation in a criminal street gang; conspiracy to commit robbery; felon in possession of firearm; felon in possession of assault weapon; felon in possession of ammunition; possession of cocaine for purpose of sale; and child endangerment.