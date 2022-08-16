STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said an officer shot at a suspect right before a standoff ensued on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident started when officers were called to a home on Fox Creek Drive near East Morada Lane. A report had been made that a woman was pistol-whipped by a man.

Police arrived at the home and found a woman with “visible head injuries.” The suspect then ran out of the home with a gun, jumped some fences and climbed onto a roof.

Stockton police said the suspect confronted an officer as he was getting off the roof. The officer shot at the suspect but missed. The suspect ran to a nearby porch on Lansdowne Drive and a standoff ensued.

A negotiations team and SWAT were called to the scene. According to police, during the standoff, the suspect swallowed an unknown pill. He was soon shot with a less-than-lethal round, and a K9 was released to help with the arrest.

No officers were injured, and the shooting will be investigated. The suspect was taken to a hospital.