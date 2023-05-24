(KTXL) — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a woman wanted in connection with a killing that took place in March.

She was identified as 28-year-old Sabrina Stormy Leigh Starkweather, and detectives believe she could be in the Stockton area.

She was described as being 5 feet, 4 inches and about 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at 209-533-5815.

According to the sheriff’s office, she is a suspect in the killing of 63-year-old Ben Lindsey.

On March 15, Lindsey was found at his home on Calle Quartz Drive in Columbia. Detectives soon determined he had died from blunt force trauma and began investigating it as a homicide.

On March 17, detectives arrested Starkweather’s boyfriend and father in connection to the killing.

The sheriff’s office said 22-year-old Kasual McGuire-Meder had been arrested on an unrelated charge in the Washoe County area, and detectives with the Tuolumne County sheriff went to the Washoe County Jail to arrest McGuire-Meder.

He could face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent.

The sheriff’s office said 63-year-old Jon Starkweather was arrested on suspicion of murder, conspiracy to commit a crime and robbery.