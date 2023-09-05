(FOX40.COM) — The Tacos and Tequila Fest that was scheduled for Saturday in Stockton has been canceled due to “unavoidable circumstances,” according to a news release.

The event was supposed to be held at Banner Island Ballpark and feature performances from hip-hop artists T.I., Rick Ross and Lil Jon.

Alongside the music performances, the event was slated to have tons of food trucks and a dozen vendors.

The Stockton Ports said the team is working to refund ticket buyers through their original payment method.

“Due to the high volume of refunds, we appreciate your patience with us as we work to get refunds issued in a timely manner,” the Ports said in the release.

The ballclub said that those who don’t receive their refund by Sept. 15 can contact the team at 209-644-1900 or info@stocktonports.com.

“The Ports would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding throughout this process,” the Ports said.